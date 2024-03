NOXON — A fire destroyed the Angry Beaver General Store, Toby's Tavern, and the Noxon Mercantile on February 27, 2024.

Since the blaze, insurance investigators and the state fire marshal have been looking into the fire.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders told MTN that arson has been ruled out as a cause.

He also shared that the investigation is almost finished and that upon completion a final report will be issued.