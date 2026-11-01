MISSOULA — The finish line is near for the candidates running for Montana's western U.S. House seat.

Republican Aaron Flint and democrat Sam Forstag spent their Saturdays in the communities of Western Montana where MTN caught up with both ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

WATCH CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S REPORT BELOW:

Candidates make final push for Montana's western U.S. House seat

Roughly 200 people filled Missoula's Union Club Saturday morning as Forstag riled up Democrats during a Get Out The Vote rally.

Forstag's team equipped supporters to canvas homes in the Western District, including Stevensville, Polson and Kalispell.

"It's face-to-face conversations, telling people what we're talking about on the stage there, that the working person beside us is not our enemy," Forstag said in an interview with MTN. "Our enemy in this fight is an incredibly small slice of people."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Sam Forstag speaks with MTN at the Union Club in Missoula after his Get Out The Vote rally on Oct. 31.

Forstag's opponent Aaron Flint was also out, spending Saturday in Butte at the Montana Tech-Rocky Mountain College football game.

"Great to be here tailgating at the Tech football game today as well," he said. "I really feel like we've got the momentum on our side right now."

Due to his experience over the air as a radio host, Flint said he believes he understands what Montana voters want.

"This is what I've been doing my whole career, is going to bat for Montana and getting outside and talking to folks and finding out what folks really think needs to be happening in this country, and then going to bat for them," he said during an interview with MTN.

Luke Shelton / MTN News Aaron Flint talks with MTN while attending the Montana Tech-Rocky Mountain College football game on Oct. 31 in Butte.

But Forstag said he's preparing to win over Republican support if he takes the seat in Congress.

"I'll keep reaching out to folks on the other side of the aisle when we get to Congress because the problems are not in one party," Forstag said. "And the solutions aren't either."

If elected, Flint said he's ready to hit the ground running too.

"What we've really laid out what I've been fighting for is to make the Montana dream affordable again so that our kids and eventually their kids have an opportunity to stay and work right here in Montana," Flint said.

Montana's western U.S. House race is currently too close to call. Click here to watch an in-depth political analysis with Scripps News Group's political director.