City of Polson implements watering restrictions

POLSON — The City of Polson is implementing watering restrictions for all customers of the municipal water utility effective immediately.

The City of Polson says they are taking this step to hopefully prevent the need for more severe water restrictions.

Intentional or repeated violations of these restrictions may result in a citation and fine, per the city's press release.

Water customers with an ‘odd’ numbered address, on odd calendar days, may water for a daily maximum of three hours, per property, either during the hours of 6 AM to 9 AM or 7 PM to 10 PM; Not both.

Water customers with an ‘even’ numbered address, on even calendar days, may water for a daily maximum of three hours, per property, either during the hours of 6 AM to 9 AM or 7 PM to 10 PM; Not both.

Automatic sprinkling systems may operate from 12 AM – 6 AM, within the same ‘Odd/Even’ restrictions and a daily maximum of three hours.

Questions regarding the implementation of these restrictions should be directed to 406-883-8201.