City of Polson taps new police chief

POLSON - A new police chief is set to take over in Polson.

George Simpson — who has been serving as the acting police chief — has accepted the position of chief of police with the City of Polson.

Chief Simpson is an eight-year veteran of the Polson Police Department, where he's served as a Sergeant and a captain. Before coming to Polson, he served in the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

He is a graduate of the FBI Executive Command College and FBI Executive Development Supervisor & Command Leadership Institute. Prior to his career in public law enforcement, Chief Simpson served nine years in the U.S. Navy.

“The City of Polson is excited for the contributions that George Simpson will make to our community in his new role as Police Chief. Chief Simpson’s leadership will further enhance the department’s ability to demonstrate excellent public service to the citizens of Polson” Polson City Manager Ed Meece stated.

Chief Simpson was selected from twenty other candidates in a national search.

The top five candidates participated in preliminary interviews and the finalists participated in a full day of on-site interviews with the entire leadership team and the Polson City Manager, according to a news release.

