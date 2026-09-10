MISSOULA — Wednesday was a big day for Community Medical Center as it launched a new program through StepOne Service to help adults dependent on alcohol or opioids.

"The need for StepOne has been around forever, but it’s happening right now," Josh Slotnick, a Missoula County Commissioner, said.

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CMC launches medical detox program through StepOne Service

Wednesday’s event gathered Missoulians to celebrate and learn more about the acute withdrawal management program for adults, especially because Western Montana has few medically-supervised options.

Community Medical Center (CMC) worked to close that gap through the program that offers three-to-five day addiction treatment.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Commissioner Josh Slotnick says there has always been a need for a detox program in the area.

Matt Robinson said StepOne helped him get back on track after he relapsed in his alcohol addiction. He's now over one month sober.

“I don't think I could've stopped without some, some kind of help and intervention," he said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Matt Robinson, a patient, says StepOne helped him get back on his feet.

Robinson said he was admitted for five or six days. He added facing the withdrawals during his detox was the most painful part of the process.

“Your head pounds, your heartbeat feels like it's going to pound out of its chest. You shake, you get clammy. You're nauseous, dry heaves," he added.

StepOne helped Robinson get back on his feet and ever since his release, he's been focused on the work ahead.

"It's a lifelong disease," he said. "It's never going to go away. You have to treat it every day."

Community Medical Center is offering the program in partnership with Evergreen Healthcare Partners.

There are a few things required for the program. Patients must volunteer to be admitted and be over 18 years old. Patients can use insurance generally accepted by CMC.

"Everything the hospital accepts, so it's commercial, Medicaid, Medicare," Bryan Jensen, Evergreen Healthcare Partners founder and CEO, said. "Our team can help individuals find resources to get on Medicaid if they don't currently have it."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Bryan Jensen, Evergreen Healthcare Partners Founder and CEO

Robinson hoped that by sharing his journey, he can help others come forward and seek help. He added sobriety helps all aspects of his life thrive, including his personal relationships.

“I know what I have to do," he said. "And then finally, I'm motivated to do it. I just needed to get that little extra push from some place like StepOne.”

In the meantime, Jensen said he looks forward to seeing the program make a change in Montana.

“Seeing where we might be a year from now and how many lives we’ve impacted," he told MTN.

You can read more about CMC's Medical Detox program through StepOne Service by clicking here.