COVID-19 again forces cancelation of Arlee Powwow

ARLEE — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council has decided to postpone the Arlee Powwow again this year.

The committee in charge of the Standing Arrow Powwow in Elmo also decided to cancel the event this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Council members said during a Thursday meeting that the decision was made for the health and safety of its members.

The Arlee Pow wow is one of the biggest cultural events of the summer in Western Montana and includes traditional dancing, stick games, drumming and a rodeo that draws hundreds to the Arlee Powwow grounds.

The event was also called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.