CSKT ready for first full season operating Bison Range

Leaders of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) say they're ready for the full 2022 season at the Bison Range -- the first since the tribes fully assumed the operation in January.

CSKT took over full management following one of the provisions in the Montana Water Rights Protection Act. That legislation set up a two-year management transition from the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to the CSKT.

Under that agreement, the tribes and USFWS will continue to partner to ensure the land and water resources are managed at a "high level" — with a priority of catching up on deferred projects to help both the wildlife and the visiting public's safety. That includes a remodeling of the museum, which should re-open this spring.

The range will continue to operate under the 2019 Conservation Plan that was developed by USFWS and the Tribes.