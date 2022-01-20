CSKT to unveil restored historic artwork damaged in arson fire

Ever since an arson fire at the CSKT’s People’s Center in Pablo in the fall of 2020, the tribes — along with art restoration experts — have worked hard to save the artifacts damaged that day.

A Pablo man set the museum on fire after breaking into the building in September of 2020. He would later be found dead inside the building.

While the fire spared some of the priceless artifacts, other items like paintings and beadwork sustained water or soot damage while others were charred.

Work began immediately to assess the loss and determined what could be salvaged.

The Center has relocated to Saint Ignatius to a new building and is now called the Three Chiefs Cultural Center, Museum and Gift Shop.

The Tribes will reveal the restored paintings for the first time on Thursday when Conservator Joe Abbrescia brings them back to the public.

An unveiling is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the center which is located at the Allard Complex in Saint Ignatius along US Highway 93.