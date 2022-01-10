CSKT Tribal Council executive team selected

PABLO — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal (CSKT) Council recently selected Tom McDonald (At-Large District) to be the new Tribal Chairman for the Tribes.

Len Twoteeth (Elmo District) was selected to be Vice Chairman; Martin Charlo (Pablo District) was selected to continue in a leadership role as Secretary; and Ellie Bundy (St. Ignatius District) was selected to continue in a leadership role as Treasurer.

The decision came after the swearing in of newly elected Tribal Council members that included Tom McDonald, Jim Malatare (Arlee District), Jennifer Finley (Polson District), Len Twoteeth and Carole Lankford (Ronan District).

The newly seated Tribal Council Members will serve four years, with terms ending in 2026; and join Anita Matt (Dixon District), Mike Dolson (Hot Springs District), Martin Charlo, Ellie Bundy, and James “Bing” Matt (Arlee District) on the Tribal Council with terms ending in 2024.

The executive leadership, including the Chairmanship, is a two-year appointment.