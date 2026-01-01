Damage assessments continue in Lincoln County following December flooding, windstorm

LIBBY — Damage assessments are continuing in the wake of recent flood and wind damage in Northwest Montana.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency reports local, state, and federal officials conducted "Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments of affected public infrastructure" on Wednesday.

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Officials assessing the trail of destruction after heavy rains hit Lincoln County in December of 2025.

Teams examined impacted locations to document damage, take measurements, and gather information needed to estimate repair costs.

The information will help to determine the overall extent of the damage and the financial impact caused by the recent weather events.

According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency, the information is needed in order to request a major disaster declaration.

Additional recovery assistance would be available if a declaration is approved.

Lincoln County residents who experienced property damage from the flood and wind events are encouraged to complete a Flood Damage Self-Reporting Survey here.

The survey will help emergency officials to better determine the impacts to homes and private property and also evaluate what assistance options might be available to residents.