Death at Polson motel under investigation

POLSON - Law enforcement is investigating the death of a person inside a Polson motel room.

Polson police Captain George Simpson said one person was found deceased Thursday at a local motel.

Simpson tells MTN News they initially responded to perform a welfare check after the person extended their stay without notice.

Polson PD is leading the investigation into the incident with Simpson saying at this point the death appears to be "a possible overdose."

Lake County Sheriff & Coronor Don Bell is working to determine the official cause of the death.