Eagle Bend Golf Clubhouse fire still under investigation

BIGFORK — Bigfork Fire Chief Mark Thiry said the cause of the fire at the Eagle Bend Golf Clubhouse in Bigfork is still under investigation.

He told MTN News that it took five different fire departments four hours to put out the structure fire.

Bigfork firefightrers were dispatched to the scene nat around 2 a.m. on Sunday abnd upon arrival, Chief Thiry said, there was no obvious signs of a fire.

However, the building's caretaker opened the front door and the entire building was full of smoke.

Chief Thiry said it was surreal to respond to this iconic Bigfork building.

"The golf course is one of Bigfork's feature landmarks and to have a structure that involved, that quickly, it was very dramatic."

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire.

Chief Thiry said the department continues their investigation into the cause with the state's fire marshalls office.

