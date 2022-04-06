Easter worship returns to Western Montana after pandemic's impact

MISSOULA — While easing of the pandemic returns our pace of life to more normal circumstance, it's especially welcome for Western Montana's Christian community, who will see a return to normal Easter services.

Among local services telling the story of Jesus Christ, an interfaith choir and orchestra will return to the local tradition of the musical "The Lamb of God". Performances are set at the historic First Presbyterian Church, where author Norman Maclean's father John was pastor a century ago.

Wednesday evening the sanctuary was filled with the stirring music and narration during the final rehearsal, combining the talents of people from not only Missoula, but communities like Plains and St. Regis.

Performances at 7pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are free to the public. But once more the performers are welcoming charitable donations, this year with all the proceeds going to help Operation Underground Railroad for the rescue and help for children caught in sex-trafficking. The group says 68-child trafficking cases were reported in Montana last year.

More information on the charity, and the performance can be found here.