Emergency crews respond to explosion at Weyerhaeuser plant in Columbia Falls

(UPDATE, 3:40 p.m.) Emergency crews have cleared the scene at Weyerhaeuser in Columbia Falls after an explosion started a fire at the plant Saturday morning.

Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks told MTN the department was dispatched to the MDF plant on Mills Drive at 6:40 a.m. due to an explosion.

Heavy smoke was coming out of the west side of the building, according to Weeks.

Several agencies were called in to help including Whitefish, Bad Rock, Evergreen, and Three Rivers.

No injuries were reported in the explosion, which is still under investigation. A cause has not yet been determined.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 2:46 p.m. Saturday. Cleanup was turned over to Weyerhaeuser.

Weeks said Saturday's incident is not connected to another explosion in February 2025 at the plant. That explosion was caused by an electrical issue.

MTN News Emergency crews are on scene at the Weyerhaeuser plant in Columbia Falls after an explosion on April 4, 2026.

(1st Report, 9:30 a.m.) Emergency crews responded to the Weyerhaeuser plant in Columbia Falls Saturday morning for an explosion.

Columbia Falls Police Chief Chad Stephens confirmed the explosion to MTN News and said crews are still on scene as of 9:15 a.m.

The explosion is believed to have happened before 8 a.m. at the MDF plant along Mills Drive.

No injuries have been initially reported, according to Stephens.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

MTN is working to get more information and we will update you once we learn more.