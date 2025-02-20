Watch Now
Details emerge in explosion, fire at Columbia Falls Weyerhaeuser MDF plant

Firefighters from several departments spent several hours at the scene on Wednesday.
Weyerhaeuser MDF plant in Columbia Falls
Derek Joseph/MTN News
Crews responded to a reported explosion and fire at the Weyerhaeuser MDF plant in Columbia Falls on February 19, 2025.
Weyerhaeuser MDF plant in Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS — We are learning additional information about a Wednesday explosion and fire at the Weyerhaeuser MDF plant in Columbia Falls.

Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks tells MTN that crews arrived at the scene shortly before 8 a.m. and found light smoke showing and sheet metal that had been blown off a structure.

 Chief Weeks added that the explosion was caused by an electrical issue, and because of the size of the structure, the fire was not officially knocked down until shortly before 1 p.m.

The Columbia Falls, Evergreen, Whitefish, Kalispell and Bad Rock fire departments all responded to the scene which wasn’t cleared until 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

- information from Derek Joseph included in this report.

