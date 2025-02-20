Details emerge in explosion, fire at Columbia Falls Weyerhaeuser MDF plant

COLUMBIA FALLS — We are learning additional information about a Wednesday explosion and fire at the Weyerhaeuser MDF plant in Columbia Falls.

Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks tells MTN that crews arrived at the scene shortly before 8 a.m. and found light smoke showing and sheet metal that had been blown off a structure.

Chief Weeks added that the explosion was caused by an electrical issue, and because of the size of the structure, the fire was not officially knocked down until shortly before 1 p.m.

The Columbia Falls, Evergreen, Whitefish, Kalispell and Bad Rock fire departments all responded to the scene which wasn’t cleared until 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

- information from Derek Joseph included in this report.