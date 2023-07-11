Escaped Michigan murder suspect apprehended in Sanders Co.

PLAINS — The Michigan murder suspect who escaped custody Sunday in Sanders County has been apprehended.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office reports 42-year-old Chadwick Shane Mosley was arrested just after 6 o'clock Monday evening.

He was located on River Road West in Plains. Authorities say a citizen spotted him and called dispatch.

Mobley was being transported from Lincoln County by a private company on Sunday morning when he slipped out of his handcuffs and ankle shackles at the Plains Town Pump and ran.

He was arrested near Libby late last month as he was wanted nationwide for homicide charges in Michigan.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office says the search efforts included several agencies from Plains Police to Border Patrol.