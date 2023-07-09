Watch Now
Homicide suspect on the run in Sanders County

Chadwick Shane Mobley escaped custody during a transport at the Plains Town Pump
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 09, 2023
PLAINS- During a transport from a neighboring county, a homicide suspect escaped in Sanders County at the Plains Town and Pump.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office is advising that all residences in the area lock their vehicles and be on the look out for 42 year-old Chadwick Shane Mobley.

He was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, camo pants, a baseball cap, boots, and a black coat. He is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds

. He was able to remove his handcuffs as well as the ankle shackles and then run.

At this time there is an ongoing search for Mobley, but the search efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

Sanders County Sheriff's Office urges those in the area to lock homes, garages and vehicles. If you see anything suspicious you are asked to call 911.

Chadwick Shane Mobley

