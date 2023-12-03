Eureka man killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in Lincoln County

One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on Highway 37 near Rexford when the driver failed to negotiate the left-hand curve, lost control, and went sideways off the right side of the road.

The vehicle went airborne and rolled several times before coming to a rest off the road on its passenger side.

The driver, a 38-year-old Eureka man, died on the scene. The passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Eureka, was injured and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell for her injuries.

MHP reports alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash that happened at approximately 10:38 p.m.

The roads were icy and snow-covered at the time of the crash, according to MHP report.

MHP continues to investigate.

