Federal funding pulled for Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, St. Regis impacted

MISSOULA - MTN reported on Monday that St. Regis was soon to build a hydrogen hub converting sunlight and water into fuel.

However, the Trump Administration has pulled almost $8 billion in funding from 223 projects across the country, including $1 billion from the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub.

A job training center in St. Regis was hoping to bring jobs back to Mineral County after the area's mill closed in 2021.

Initial jobs for the project would have been installing a solar array on the roofs of nearby storage spaces.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Thursday that it determined that these projects did not adequately advance the nation's energy needs, were not economically viable, and would not provide a positive return on investment of taxpayer dollars.