WHITEFISH — Three years ago, Doug and Carolyn Kohrs and their family protected 655 acres of rich farmland and wildlife habitat off Lodgepole Road near Whitefish through a conservation easement.

“At least 40 elk probably within a couple hundred yards of us that are wintering here, and not only do they winter here but they have their calves here in the spring,” said Doug Kohrs.

Family builds on conservation legacy in the Flathead

The Kohrs have now added an additional 110 acres to their conservation legacy.

“It’s our goal to just see this go on and on and on and be farmed and preserved forever,” said Kohrs.

The Kohrs purchased the additional 110 acres which sat adjacent from their property two years ago.

Before the purchase, the land was originally slated for an eight-home subdivision but is now protected from being developed or subdivided in perpetuity, thanks to a conservation easement with the Flathead Land Trust.

“When this new land became available, we jumped at the chance to get it because it’s contiguous to add to this and extend the wildlife corridor,” said Kohrs.

Over 100 recorded bird species call the area home, and various wildlife frequently travel along the Stillwater River.

“Particularly mountain lions choose that route to get up and down the valley, and it’s just great to see that the habitat can move and that’s protected for at least two miles along the conservation easement.”