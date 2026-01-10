Lincoln County Undersheriff passes away

LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of its undersheriff.

The following is the LCSO's full release on Undersheriff Hyslop:

In the early morning hours of January 8, 2026, Undersheriff John Hyslop, age 57, passed away at his home in Libby, Montana.

Undersheriff Hyslop began his law enforcement career on May 22, 2013, when he was accepted as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. In September 2013, he was appointed as a full time Deputy Sheriff.

Throughout his career, Undersheriff Hyslop served the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in numerous capacities. He was frequently relied upon for his technical expertise, providing critical support with information technology and electronic equipment. His official assignments included Evidence Technician and Field Training Officer, where he mentored and trained new deputy sheriffs. He served with distinction and dedication in his role as Undersheriff following his appointment in November 2024.

While Undersheriff Hyslop excelled in every role he undertook, his greatest professional passion was serving as a K9 handler alongside his narcotics K9 partner, Bear. Together, Undersheriff Hyslop and K9 Bear became widely recognized throughout the Northwest for their exceptional proficiency in the detection of illegal narcotics.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asks that you keep John’s wife, Karen, his mother, Judy, and his family, friends, and law enforcement colleagues in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this profound loss.

The official obituary and funeral service dates and additional details will be announced when information is available.

A John and Karen Hyslop Support Fund has been established through GoFundMe in support of Karen Hyslop and her family during this difficult time. All donations will be provided directly to the family.