Western Montana firefighters prepare for return to Seattle Stairclimb

MISSOULA — Although there's still some lingering uncertainty because of the latest pandemic surge, firefighters in Western Montana are preparing their teams for a return to Seattle to climb hundreds of stairs to help fight critical disease.

The Seattle Stairclimb, which has raised millions of dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has become a Northwest institution over the past 20-plus years. But like so many worthwhile events, the Stairclimb has been on hold for the past two years.

But firefighters — including those in Missoula — have been doing what they can to raise funds and stay in shape.

Last summer, Missoula's team, which has traditionally won, or placed in the Top 5, trained with a speed climb up the "M" trail. Now, the team tells us they're preparing for the return of the Seattle competition, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 13th, with hopes COVID won't force another postponement.

To that end, the Missoula firefighters are starting their fundraising, with an event Saturday, January 29th at the Orange Street Food Farm from noon until 4. The firefighters will be on the stairclimber, chatting with parents and kids, and taking donations for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

They have a link with more information on the Missoula Firefighters Facebook page.

