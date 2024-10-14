Fires continue to burn in Western Montana

RAVALLI COUNTY — The Daly fire has burned 9,529 acres while the Railroad fire has burned over 1,450 acres. There are 238 total personal on the fire.

On October 9, 2024 the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office issued an Evacuation Warning for residents off of Skalkaho Highway (1700-2500 block) due to the Railroad-Daly Fires. For more information on evacuations visit the Ravalli County Sheriff Facebook page.

To register your phone number for emergency notifications in Ravalli County visit this website.

The fires are expected to remain active this week with warmer weather but there is a chance of rain later this week that should help slow down the spread of the fires.

For information and the maps on closures you can visit the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests' Facebook pages.