Flathead Water Board gets down to work with new appointments

RONAN — It's an historical week for the Mission Valley, as varied interests come together to begin a new era of water management in the Flathead Basin.

With the Flathead Water Compact, now known formally as the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes- Montana Compact, as the law of the land, working is getting underway to organize all the moving parts that must function for decades to come.

That includes formation of the Flathead Reservation Water Management Board.

"It's been a long road for all of us. Now we realize this is a federal law," CSKT Tribal Vice Chair Leonard Twoteeth said while welcoming the large crowd. "We all have to work together because it's going to benefit all of us."

The board's first meeting in Ronan drew a large crowd Thursday afternoon, as tribal officials and Montana Lieutenant Kristan Juras announced the appointees to the new panel.

They include Clayton Matt, former director of the CSKT Natural Resources Department and a Compact negotiator.

Roger Noble, a registered hydrologist and geologist from Polson.

Ken Pitt, also from Polson, an expert in water law.

And Teresa Wall-McDonald, who's filled a variety of roles for the tribe and has served on the Tribal Council.

"This is a landmark day for the tribes and the state, and I believe that with continued cooperation between the tribes and the state that we can work through any challenge that might present itself," Wall-McDonald said in opening remarks. "People are here because they care about the Mission Valley. And I think it is that passion and that caring that will drive us forward for good decisions."

A fifth member must be appointed, with the panel deciding to consider 4-nominees. Acting Board Chair Matt recommending starting with their consideration.

"Because I think that if we get through the interview process and then decide if we really want to open it up again, we can. But I think we, you know, I think there's a lot of interest in trying to keep this process moving forward."

One of the big messages here was one of unification, how the state and the tribe must work together under terms of the Compact to manage water in the future.

That's under the Unitary Administration and Management Ordinance.

"That includes tribal water rights, state water rights, or federal water rights," explained Mary Price, the staff scientist for the CSKT legal department. "It also includes the permitting of any new uses, changes of existing uses and the administration and enforcement of water rights on the flat reservation."

A complicated path, but one that has at last turned from the complications of the past.

