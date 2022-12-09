Follow-Up: Flathead Sheriff Release New Details from HWY 83 Pursuit

FLATHEAD — In a press release the Flathead County Sheriff's Department released new details of a police pursuit on HWY 83 that took place Wednesday (12/07/2022). The press release states that Lake County received information on the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants for violation of release conditions and intimidation. Flathead County Sheriff Deputies tried to stop the vehicle at 9:00AM, but it continued onto a driveway off of Hwy 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake. Trebas refused to exit his vehicle. The deputies had information there was a handgun in the vehicle. The Northwest Regional SWAT team was paged, and after two hours of negotiations, Trebas along with the passenger in the vehicle, Kadence Trebas, were taken into custody without incident.

The incident is still under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s office and we will continue to keep you updated as more information comes in.

