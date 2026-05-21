GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The Glacier National Park Conservancy is asking the public to help name the park's newest four-legged crew member.

The 9-year-old chestnut horse was one of six horses and mules recently purchased by the Glacier National Park Conservancy, the park's official fundraising partner. He will join the park's 66-animal stock team, which helps transport people and supplies to road-inaccessible areas of the park.

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Glacier National Park's newest horse needs a name

For now, rangers are calling him "Hey You" — and the conservancy hopes the public can do better.

Andrew Smith, associate director of communications and analytics for the conservancy, said the goal is to find a name rooted in the park's identity.

"We're looking for a name that is Glacier-inspired that connects to the heritage of the park, your favorite trails or peaks. We just thought it would be a fun way to connect with Glacier lovers around the valley," Smith said.

To submit a name, click here. Entries are accepted until Monday, May 25. Finalists will then be put to a public vote from May 28 to June 4.