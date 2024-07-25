Watch Now
Granite Co dispatch assisting Ravalli & Missoula with storm damage calls

Jade Wilson
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Granite County Sheriff's office is assisting Missoula & Ravalli counties will phone calls regarding fires & damage from the severe thunderstorm that rolled through southwest Montana Wednesday evening.

In a Facebook post, the Granite County Sheriff said the Ravalli County 911 Center is overwhelmed with phone calls regarding the fires on the west side of the valley and Ravalli is experiencing calls being dropped.
Missoula County dispatch does have power, but Granite Co. is assisting them with calls.

