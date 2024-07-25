Severe storm knocks power out for thousands in Western Montana

NorthWestern Energyis reporting thousands of outages around the Missoula area.

There are also reports of wildfires, power outages, trees and power lines out across Missoula and the surrounding areas.



Two of the largest outages are in Missoula where two outages affecting 1,500 customers each. Meanwhile, over 2,000 are without power in Lolo.

The largest power outage being reported by Ravalli County Electric is over 2,100 members in the Stevensville area.

Numerous traffic lights are also out. The Missoula Police Department advises drivers to use extra caution on the roads.

There are numerous reports of power lines down in the Victor area.

Additionally, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports they have received numerous calls of lightning strikes in the Bitterroot Mountains between Stevensville and Florence.

