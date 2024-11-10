Griz and Art collide for a night of celebration at Press Box

While Press Box is the epitome of Griz sports fandom, Friday night it became an art museum too.

Griz and art perfectly collided for one night as the completion of the mural on the outside of Press Box called for a celebration of the artist.

Community members and Griz greats come together to celebrate Ryan Bagley, with more art. His art display was open to everybody, inside of Press Box.

Upon entering, guests stopped to appreciated the mural.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Terri McGillis admires the painting of her son, Jack McGillis, on the side of Press Box



Some recognized faces on the wall, while others were the faces on the wall.

“To spend this much time on something when his face is not going to be on it- it says a lot about the guy," said Kareem Jamar, former Griz player.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Kareem Jamar next the painting of himself on the Press Box mural



While Bagley’s friends and family were the first to show their support, his art attracted everybody who entered the Press Box.

Since his paintings were being sold, some even left with their purchased canvas in hand, ready to give it a new home.

“When I saw this bison, I thought it was perfect. Our daughter graduated from great falls high, the bison is their mascot. She's a friend of Ryan’s. It just needs to go to her home in Butte, Montana," said Kerry Bronson, friend of artist.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Kerry Bronson admiring the painting she purchased at the art showcase

“ I think I would call it true Montana. There’s the indigenous people, there's the landscape, there's the buffalo, the wildlife. It's just a true representation of Montana. I think you can tell he’s a Montana boy," Bronson described.

Bagley takes in the celebration turnout, sharing his appreciation for art and gratitude for his supporters.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Ryan Bagley, artist and man of the night, shares his gratitude



“Art is everything to me.. I just want to say thank you to the Press Box. all the people that work here.. without them, this wouldn’t have been possible,” said Bagley.

To access more of Bagley's art, visit his webpage.

