Highway 93 reconstruction project to begin in Ronan, public meeting planned

RONAN - The public is being invited to learn about the next phase of the US Highway 93 reconstruction project in the Ronan area.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) states Riverside Contracting will being work on the Ronan-North reconstruction project on Monday, Oct, 31.

The project starts at the Round Butte Road intersection in Ronan and will extend north for approximately 1.5 miles on US Highway 93. According to MDT, the activity will focus on preparing for the launch of construction in Spring 2023.

“We are eager to get the Ronan-North project underway and increase highway efficiency for the community,” said MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. “We encourage residents to attend the upcoming open house to learn more about construction plans. Our team looks forward to meeting with the community and hearing their questions and concerns.”

MDT is hosting two open houses with the option to attend virtually or in person. The in-person event will be held at the Ronan Community Center located at 300 Third Avenue NW in Ronan on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. No formal presentation will be made but people can view display boards. The project team will be available to answer any questions.

The virtual event will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can expect a brief slideshow presentation followed by a question-and-answer session and an opportunity to provide comments. Registration is required to gain access to the meeting. Click here to register.

Ronan-North is the first of two project phases on US Highway 93 that is aimed at improving travel and access through Ronan. The roadway will be widened to four lanes, a new traffic light will be installed at the Old US Highway 93 and Third Avenue intersection and a new shared-use path connecting Round Butte Road with the existing path along US Highway 93 will be built.

MDT also notes the building of a short, 600-foot two-lane segment on First Avenue starting at Round Butte Road will also take place to prepare for the construction of the second phase of the project.

Construction will also begin on a separate project — the Round Butte Road Path - Ronan project — which includes building two new sections of sidewalk on the north side of Round Butte Road.

Regular weekly email and text updates will be available during construction. To sign up for updates — or if people have questions or concerns — email sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the hotline at 406-207-4484, which operates during business hours.

Additional information can be found online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/ronanurban/.