Update offered on US Highway 93 widening project near Ronan

RONAN — There's no set construction schedule yet, but it appears a project to widen US Highway 93 north of Ronan will likely impact two summers worth of traffic.

MTN News has previously reported that the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is finalizing designs for the "Ronan North" project, which will widen the highway north to the current four-lane section south of Pablo.

The plans are for an alignment eventually connecting to a one-way street couplet to be built through Ronan.

Initial construction could start next summer but during a virtual open house Monday, state officials explained much of the work will likely happen during the summer of 2023. While MDT isn't planning a detour, but will try to preserve business access and limit impacts as much as possible.

"We do recognize that there is a lot of traffic that utilizes US 93 obviously through the Ronan area. So that will be challenging,” noted MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. “Also, the intent is to limit the time driving on gravel to as short a time as possible. We'll be developing a more firm schedule as we get closer to construction."

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office at PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note that comments are for project UPN 1744019.

The public is also encouraged to contact Bob Vosen at (406) 523-5802 or Project Design Engineer Miki Lloyd at (406) 444‑9200.

