RONAN — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a man who has been reported missing.

Edwin Albert Loder, 67, of Ronan was last heard from on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

He is described as a white male who is 6' tall and weighs 165 pounds. Edwin has blue eyes and brown hair and also goes by the name of Ed.

Anyone with information about Edwin is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 406-883-7301 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.