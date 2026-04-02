MISSOULA — As the April 15 tax deadline approaches, Americans filing their taxes this year may notice the IRS is phasing out paper refund checks.

Nancy Kieffer, who owns Kieffer Tax in Missoula, said direct deposit offers improved security and allows taxpayers to receive their refunds much faster.

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IRS is phasing out paper refund checks

One of the main reasons for this transition is to avoid lost and stolen checks.

However, there will continue to be exceptions for those who live in rural areas, the elderly, or anyone who has complications using the latest technology for direct deposits.

"The IRS has no plans to totally eliminate paper checks at this point. It’s just going to try to restrict them to those special circumstances where they’re needed," Kieffer said. "Everybody's going to get their refund one way or another, and even if the IRS has to issue a special paper check, they'll do it."

Kieffer said Montanans will pay less in state income taxes this year due to changes made by the Montana Department of Revenue.

If you are rushing to make this year’s deadline, filing for an extension through your tax preparer is an option and some local spots accept walk-ins.