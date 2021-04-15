Lake Co. Planning Dept. hear concerns in Upper West Shore zoning proposal

POLSON — A Wednesday evening Lake County Planning Board to discuss a zoning request lasted until a little after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Planning board members eventually recommended that the request be denied.

The proposal will next be head by the Lake County Commission on May 18 and the topic will once again be opened up for public comment.

Commissioners will decide to either approve or deny the request.

If approved, county officials say a resolution of intention will open up a 30 day comment period where people within the district can protest the zoning amendment.

The request will automatically be denied if 40% of the people within the affected district protest.

(first report: 10:21 p.m. - April 15, 2021)

A meeting for the Lake County Planning Board was held Wednesday evening regarding a zoning request.

It's a controversial proposal as residents believe the applicant wants to build an amusement park.

The meeting focused only on revising the language to allow the zoning and the proposal was not voted on.

The property package stretches from the beginning of Lake County on Upper West Shore to the south of Wild Ranch Road.

The land under consideration can be purchased for commercial outdoor recreation activities such as alpine slides and zip lines.

The meeting saw over 160 participants on Zoom and the planning board continued discussing the language.

But it was proposed to continue public comment at a later date.

The next step is for the Planning Board to give their recommendation to the Lake County Commissioners during their May meeting.

