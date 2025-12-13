Libby flooding update (Dec. 13)

LIBBY — Officials are providing an update on the severe flooding that has hit Lincoln County.



Several local, state, and federal agencies are involved in the efforts, with additional emergency management personnel assisting local responders.

Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam Update

A low spot in the earthen embankment overtopped for approximately 12 hours on December 11, resulting in moderate erosion damage to the dam.

At this time, the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam does not appear to be at risk of imminent failure.

The site will continue to be closely monitored by emergency operations and technical personnel.

If conditions change, response teams are prepared to intervene with heavy equipment and construction materials to stabilize the structure.

Officials note that no concerns have been observed at the larger Flower Creek Dam upstream. The dam remains stable and fully operational.

Shelter Update

The American Red Cross shelter location has moved and will be operating at the Libby Memorial Center, 111 East Lincoln Boulevard in Libby.

Water System Update

The boil water order for the City of Libby remains in effect due to concerns about potential bacterial contamination in the drinking water system. Residents should continue to boil water for at least three minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes until the order is lifted. Bottled water is available for public distribution at the Memorial Center. Limit 3 cases per household.

Community Meeting

A community meeting will be held to provide updates and answer questions beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Dome Theater on Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Residents are encouraged to attend to hear directly from emergency management officials and partner agencies.

Ongoing Operations and Public Information

Emergency Operations will continue monitoring conditions, prioritizing response actions, and coordinating damage assessments.

Situational updates will be shared through official channels as information becomes available.

The Emergency Operations Center can be reached at 406-293-6295.

Residents are reminded to continue practicing flood safety, avoid restricted areas, and allow emergency personnel the space needed to carry out response efforts safely.