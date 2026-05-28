Lincoln County ballot insert error could invalidate votes ahead of June 2 primary

LINCOLN COUNTY — A neon-colored slip of paper included in Lincoln County ballot envelopes is raising concerns that some votes could be thrown out ahead of the June 2 primary.

The insert, which the Montana Secretary of State’s Office directed all county election offices to include, read: "IMPORTANT REMINDERS — SIGN YOUR BALLOT AND WRITE YOUR BIRTH YEAR ON THE SIGNATURE ENVELOPE."

The problem: Montana law makes a ballot invalid if a voter places any identifying marks on it, and the insert's instructions led some voters to sign the ballot itself rather than the signature envelope.

Former Lincoln County election judge Ann German has been examining the issue.

"A ballot is invalid if any identifying marks are placed on the ballot by the elector, which must result in the immediate rejection of the ballot without notice to the elector," German said.

Lincoln County Election Administrator Melanie Howell said once the office became aware of the confusion, officials reached out to affected voters directly and through social media and public notices.

The Secretary of State's Office also said voters should refer to the official absentee voting instructions included in their ballot packet and available online.

According to German, the confusion has also alarmed candidates.

"Several of the candidates have called me, and they're feeling like if the people who voted for me, if their votes aren't counted, what's the remedy for that? And I frankly don't know," German said.

So far, Howell said only two signed ballots have been identified, and those voters have been issued new ballots.

If a voter believes they incorrectly submitted a ballot, they can call the Lincoln County Elections Office for guidance.