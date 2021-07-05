Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Lucky skunk helped out of a pickle

items.[0].image.alt
Bob Wilson
Skunk Pickle
Skunk Pickle
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 16:44:24-04

MISSOULA — A skunk found itself in a pickle -- maybe a pickle jar?

When his head got caught in a glass jar and couldn’t get it off.

Bob Wilson was up at Flathead Lake over the weekend when he saw something moving out of the corner of his eye and noticed a skunk was knocking the jar against the base of a tent cabin to try to free itself from the jar.

That wasn’t working.

Saving a skubk that found itself in a pickle

Once he gave the skunk a wide berth, Bob called his friends over for help and they decided to use a box to contain the animal’s body so they could safely pull the jar off its head. That eventually worked.

And once they lifted the box off, the newly liberated animal made a run for it.

And can you believe it, no one got sprayed! An Independence Day for one lucky skunk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere