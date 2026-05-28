POLSON — A man charged with crimes related to the death of a Ronan man in September 2024 was formally sentenced Thursday afternoon in Lake County District Court.

Jonathan Drennan-Beck was sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison for his alleged involvement in crimes related to the killing of Ed Loder back in 2024.

Drennan-Beck was formally sentenced on two felony counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

During sentencing, Drennan-Beck maintained his innocence, stating he had no involvement in Loder's killing.

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Man formally sentenced for crimes related to 2024 shooting death of Ronan man

In September 2024, an extensive investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and other agencies led investigators to believe Loder had been shot and killed after being reported missing.

Detectives found a possible crime scene just a few miles from Loder's home.

The investigation led to the arrest of James Lawrence of Polson on deliberate homicide charges.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said Lawrence cooperated with the investigators, and Loder's body was later found in the Twin Lakes area southeast of St. Ignatius.

Under a binding plea agreement with the state of Montana, a deliberate homicide by accountability charge against Drennan-Beck was dismissed.

Lawrence is scheduled for his sentencing on June 12.