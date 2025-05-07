Second man facing charges in 2024 shooting death of Ronan man

POLSON — A second man is facing charges in the shooting death of a 67-year-old Ronan man in September of 2024.

Jonathan Drennan-Beck, 30, is facing felony charges for conspiracy to commit deliberate homicide as well as tampering with evidence.

James Lawrence is already facing deliberate homicide charges in the shooting death of Ed Loder, whose body was found in the Twin Lakes area outside of St. Ignatius on Sept. 6, 2024.

Drennan-Beck is accused of helping Lawrence move and conceal Loder's body. He's also accused of deleting phone and video records.

Drennan-Beck was booked into the Lake County Jail on May 6. He's scheduled to be arraigned on May 14.