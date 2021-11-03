MDT ready to unveil plans for Ronan highway project

RONAN — The start of the construction is still several months away but engineers are ready to show the public their designs for a major highway widening project on the north side of Ronan.

Known as the "Ronan North Project", the work is the first in a series of widening projects to improve US Highway 93 North in the coming years.

This project covers 1.7 miles on the north end of town, finally completing the section where the four-lane completed nearly 15-years ago through Pablo came to an end.

"From generally Dairy Queen north to tie into the four-lane roads going north of there," explained Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. "And it's also the development of starting to build the couplet for the future construction of what will be the Ronan Urban Project."

Plans call for merging the intersection of Third Avenue and Old Highway 93 into a single intersection with traffic signals, and the closure of the Spring Creek Road intersection for safety.

MDT's open house for the "Ronan North Project" will take place in two virtual presentations, from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, and 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. If you'd like details on joining those meetings online call MDT at (406) 594-5775.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office at PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note that comments are for project UPN 1744019.

The public is also encouraged to contact Bob Vosen at (406) 523-5802 or Project Design Engineer Miki Lloyd at (406) 444‑9200.