Mineral County Helpline: Support by and for the Mineral County community

SUPERIOR — Domestic violence and sexual assault can be isolating, but a Superior-based organization aims to combat that by supporting survivors across Mineral County. Connecting survivors with resources can be a challenge, especially in rural areas. The small team at the Mineral County Helpline looks to help their community, on and off the phones.

“The county, it's kind of spread out, we don't have a lot of resources. And so, a lot of the time, without having our services, they're unaware of the different resources that are out there,” Mineral County Helpline Executive Director Amy Kelsey said. “It was started by a group of women that were trying to help other women in need in domestic violence situations. It has grown over the years into much more.”

Since 1991, the Mineral County Helpline has been just a phone call away, county-wide. The non-profit offers a 24/7, free, confidential crisis line (406-822-4202) and trauma-informed victim advocacy.

“We always have somebody here, 24 hours, on staff to be able to talk with you,” Kelsey said.

They provide assistance to people who want to make reports navigate the process. But, Kelsey said, crisis line callers are not required to contact law enforcement, and the helpline staff will only do so if obligated to by their status as mandatory reporters.

“Domestic violence is an issue everywhere. Unfortunately, it's also a crime that goes unreported a lot of the time, so, sometimes it's not in the legal system,” she said. “If it's a situation where they're just kind of looking for referrals and information or assistance trying to get out of their situation, they can call that 24-hour crisis line and be able to talk to an advocate and be able to figure out what their next steps are, if they want to take next steps.”

But, Kelsey said the helpline’s work extends beyond the phone lines. They assist in navigating the court system, parenting plans, finding therapy and housing and getting all sorts of resources, like SNAP and Medicaid.

They even have a free hygiene pantry available to anybody, no questions asked, at their office in the Mineral County Public Library building in Superior. They also host annual back-to-school and holiday programs, providing much-needed products to dozens of local children and families.

“Phone calls are great. It helps to give you that support, but the other services that we provide are important because it helps them provide a stable future,” Kelsey said.

For the month of April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, they are putting pinwheels in yards across the county.

“For a $20 donation, we go and place a yard sign and pinwheels in your yard for the month of April and then we'll come pick them up. So it's no stress or hassle to you, but it also lets everybody know that you help support that cause,” she said. “It just shows how much our community will come together for something like that.”

The helpline, a non-profit, is always looking for donations of money or hygiene products, and for volunteers. The staff of five has big ambitions to help their community tackle a nation-wide problem. You can reach the Mineral County Helpline over the phone, at their Facebook page or their office at the library.

“We are small, but we're able to accomplish a lot,” Kelsey said. “It looks different for everybody. Sometimes it's as small as just kind of taking some parenting classes, and sometimes it's relocating across the country, and those are all different to different people, but we're here to help in any way that we can.”