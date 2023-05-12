Mineral County Sheriff's Office confirms ID of missing man's body

SUPERIOR - The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a body found along the Clark Fork River near Superior on May 3, 2023, is that of a missing 18-year-old from Missoula.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says that DNA tests have confirmed that the body recovered is that of 18-year-old Joey Thompson.

Thompson went missing on April 11, 2023, in the area of Southside Road west of Missoula.

Sheriff Funke states an investigation is continuing.

No additional information is being released at this time.