Authorities still awaiting DNA results on two bodies recently found in Western Montana

MISSOULA – MTN News is continuing to follow up on the reports of a man's body being found in the Clark Fork River near Superior and the human remains found in the Gold Creek area.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has presumptively identified the male's body as 18-year-old Joseph Thompson of Missoula.

Thompson went missing on April 11, 2023, in the area of Southside Road west of Missoula.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office tells MTN News they are still awaiting DNA results from the State Crime Lab in order to confirm identity and cause of death.

MTN News

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel were in the Gold Creek area east of Missoula — in the same area that Nefataree Bartell was last seen — when they found pieces of women's clothing.

Search and Rescue crews were already in the area searching for Bartell. When called to the scene, human remains were found.

The remains were taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula where they are still awaiting an official identification and cause of death.

There has been no positive identification on these remains and authorities tell MTN News they're still awaiting DNA results.

MTN News

Both investigations are ongoing, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.