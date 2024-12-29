Missing Kalispell man found dead

MISSOULA — The Kalispell Police Department has found missing man Doug Lowitz deceased after a month of searching. Lowitz was last seen on Nov. 28th and was found around 10 am on Sunday Dec. 28, his body was found near Granrud Lane along the Stillwater River.

His body was located with the help Flathead County Search and Rescue, along with FCSO deputies and the use of a drone as well as K9 teams. His dog Daisy was found alive in the same area.

The cause of death has not been determined but will be after an autopsy. No foul play is suspected.