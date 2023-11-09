Missing Lincoln County woman found deceased

TROY — A Lincoln County woman reported missing was found deceased in her vehicle after driving her vehicle into a lake.

The Lincoln County Sheriff says on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, they requested Two Bear Air Rescue to conduct an aerial search along Highway 56 in an attempt to locate missing 64-year-old Beverly Perez.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Two Bear Air notified LCSO that a vehicle had been located submerged in Savage Lake.

MTN News

LCSO detectives, deputies, and divers responded to the area where they located the submerged Honda Ridgeline vehicle offshore under about twelve feet of water. They found a deceased woman, identified as Beverly Perez in the vehicle.

Additional divers from the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted with the recovery of the vehicle. Once the vehicle was ashore, an identification of the deceased was made and confirmed to be Beverly Parker Perez, aged 64, of Troy, Montana.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported Beverly Perez, 64, missing on Monday, Nov. 6. The sheriff said Perez was last seen Friday, Nov. 3 leaving Libby traveling towards Troy on Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. It's unknown at this time the date or time of the crash.