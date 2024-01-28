Missoula Rural Fire Department responds to fire at a single family house

MISSOULA- Earlier this morning approximately at 7:09 am the Missoula Rural Fire District was called to a residential structural fire in the 1900 block of Mullan Trail. When crews arrived, the found a two story single family residence with heavy smoke and fire from a garage and extra room. The residents were able to evacuate safely. Crews were able to stop the fire from reaching the main body of the house, however, the extra room sustained a majority of the damage. There have been no reported injuries from either fire fighters or the residents of the home. The cause is still under investigation by M-R-F-D fire investigators. Missoula Rural Fire would like to remind the public that smoke detectors can save lives and can limit the size of a fire when detected early.

