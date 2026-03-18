Montana Morning Headlines:

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A Missoula man has been charged with criminal endangerment and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia following a shots fired incident on March 6. With assistance from the FBI and Missoula County Seriff's Office, investigators identified 23-year-old Tyree Sisler-Mack after they found shell casings in an alley and recovered a bullet several blocks away. (Read the full story)

Missoula's Transportation Policy Coordination Committee adopted a safety action plan for Reserve Street, which recorded more than 1,600 crashes and 60 serious injuries or fatalities between 2019 and 2023. The plan divides the road into three sections, with improvements planned for intersections, turn lanes and more. (Read the full story)

Flathead County Commissioners unanimously approved changes to the county's septic regulations on Tuesday, allowing the construction of gravity wastewater systems as a more affordable alternative to pressurized systems that are required. The decision drew opposition from a majority of public commenters, who were concerned about impacts to water quality. (Read the full story)