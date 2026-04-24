Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 24, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

New snow covered northwest Montana mountains Thursday morning, prompting avalanche warnings heading into the weekend. The Flathead Avalanche Center is warning of dangerous conditions on wind-loaded slopes above 6,000 feet, urging backcountry users to carry rescue gear and stay cautious through the weekend. (Read the full story)

Montana moved all 571out-of-state inmates to a Mississippi facility, saving $1.2 million annually. Families said the transfers create financial and emotional burdens, with visits now requiring expensive flights instead of short drives. The state cites overcrowding at Montana prisons for the transfer, while a new facility expansion won't be completed until 2029. (Read the full story)

Kalispell's parking advisory board approved major changes including new technology to replace tire chalking, higher ticket fees up to $100 and a block ordinance requiring drivers to move at least one block away. The recommendations will now go to city council for final approval after budget review. (Read the full story)