Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, December 12, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Lincoln County officials are working to stay ahead of severe flooding that has structurally damaged at least four bridges, with many other roads currently underwater. Officials said the long-term rebuilding process will take months of excavation work to restore bridge access and urge residents to avoid closed roads and exercise extreme caution. (Read the full story)

A landslide crashed into a garage along Highway 56 in Sanders County, forcing emergency responders to evacuate people and animals from the area while the home remains threatened by ongoing rockslides. Water is covering portions of Highway 56 and officials are continuing to warn residents of possible road closures due to the deteriorating conditions. (Read the full story)

A blown transformer and multiple downed power lines near Jacob's Island Dog Park left the University of Montana and parts of Missoula without power from 5:36 to 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday. The outage delayed the first-ever UM vs. Salish Kootenai College basketball game and impacted traffic lights and businesses along East Broadway. (Read the full story)

