UM expects no further disruptions after Wednesday night outage

MISSOULA — The lights are back on at the University of Montana after a Wednesday night power outage hit campus, along with downtown and other parts of Missoula.

High winds caused a transformer to blow and knocked down multiple power lines near Jacob's Island Dog Park.

Campus was dark from 5:36 to 8:14 p.m., delaying tip-off at the first-ever University of Montana vs. Salish Kootenai College men's basketball game.

The City of Missoula Fire Department responded to calls across town Wednesday night. The outages impacted traffic lights and businesses along East Broadway.

Power is fully restored to the University and they are not anticipating anymore disruptions.

Campus relied on backup generators as repairs occurred on the main power feeds.